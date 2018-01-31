PHOTO GALLERY: January happenings around the Boyne area
— January 31, 2018
Included are pictures from Boyne City’s and Boyne Falls’ school board meetings, a school expo, ice boats, high school basketball, the regional spelling bee, the Fat & Flurrious Bike race, city commission business, school board appreciation, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Ramblers basketball team, school closings not for snow days, and more!
School was closed on Jan. 24 due to a bomb threat.
Lydia Frasz and Kaden Jewett spoke on behalf of the Boyne City Middle School Student Council.
Aurora Seelye presented an update on behalf of the Boyne City high school student council.
Boyne City Public Schools Business Manager Irene Byrne presented information regarding the May 2018 Operating Millage renewal.
Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education members were presented mugs in appreciation for their service, one of which is held by Board President Ken Schrader.
The Boyne City Ramblers took on the Charlevoix Rayders on Jan. 12, winning with a final score of 36-32. Senior Eric Carson (above) is shown hanging from the rim after making a basket. The fans, soon after, found themselves in an uproar after the referee then cancelled the basket due to the player hanging too long from the rim.
Nearly 100 competitors turned out on Lake Charlevoix near Boyne City last week for an ice-yachting contest.
The Boyne City Public Schools Athletic Department recognized the 40th Anniversary of the 1977 boys basketball State Semi-Finalists team during halftime of the varsity boys basketball game against Charlevoix on Friday Jan. 12.
Eight former players attended the anniversary celebration, they included: Ted Beyer, Tom Beyer, Gregg Upton, Scrappy Moore, Kendal Spohn, Henry Peters, Dan Schmittdiel, and Dave DeNise. Below, the ‘77 team’s commemorative banner hangs in The Wheelhouse at Boyne City High School.
The Knights of Columbus held its regional spelling bee on Jan. 14 in Gaylord with competitors from throughout Northern and Mid-Michigan. Winner Hannah Fisher of Gaylord is pictured with Knight Dominic Puroll.
The Boyne Falls Board of Education held its regular meeting on Jan. 15. Pictured are Vice President Bill Bielas, President Bill Cousineau.
Boyne Falls Board of Education met in January. Pictured are Superintendent Cynthia Pineda, and Business Manager Lori Herman.
Tim Fortier and Greg Vadnais (next photo) took 9th and 10th place in the first Fat and Flurrious winter bicycle race—so named for the fat tire bikes—on Saturday Jan. 20, at Boyne’s Avalanche Preserve, with respective times of 37:47 and 37:48.
Boyne City has acquired a nearly 23-acre plot of land near its North Boyne site. The land could be used for city storage, recreation, and even possibly residential development.
School was closed for a day this past month due to frigid temperatures.