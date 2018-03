The Boyne Falls Loggers Girls basketball team took on the Alba Wildcats on Friday Feb …

The Boyne Falls Loggers Girls basketball team took on the Alba Wildcats on Friday Feb 23.

The Loggers girls fell short by a score of 57-34.

Jordan Gellis was the high scorer with 11 points.

Sydney Bess and Cheyanne Sayles had six points each.

Photos by Kaitlyn Hammerle