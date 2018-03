This photo gallery contains highlights from the 3rd Annual Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee held in support of the Boyne City Main Street Walkabout Sculpture Show.

This photo gallery contains highlights from the 3rd Annual Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee held in support of the Boyne City Main Street Walkabout Sculpture Show. The event occurred Wednesday March 21 at Boyne City Taproom. The winners of this year’s event were Jane Booze and Jane O’Brien. Nearly $1,800 was raised to help fund the 4th Annual Walkabout Sculpture Show. Photos by Chris Faulknor