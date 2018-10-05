Petoskey Audubon program on threats to local waters

In The News
The Oct. 9 Petoskey Regional Audubon Society (PRAS) Meeting features Jill Ryan, Executive Director of Freshwater Future.

Ryan will present a conversation beginning with interesting facts about the Great Lakes, current and potential threats to all of our waters in the region, solutions to move us beyond those threats, and how Freshwater Future works with thousands of groups across eight states and Ontario to implement these solutions on the ground.

Are you interested in threats to our waters in the Great Lakes region?

Do you have questions about issues like invasive species, water contaminants, oil transport, water levels, Flint lead crisis or others?

Don’t miss your chance to stump this Great Lakes expert with your own knowledge of the region.

The program takes place in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor Petoskey Rd. (M-119), Harbor Springs.

The program begins at 7 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public.

PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and has members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.

PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.

