Home / Events / Free / News / Petoskey Audubon program on Kestrels

Petoskey Audubon program on Kestrels

— September 6, 2018

September 11 PRAS Program – “An Obsession with Kestrels….Where Citizen Science and Photography Meet”

The September 11 Petoskey Regional Audubon Society (PRAS) Meeting features Wildlife photographer, Lynn Fraze.

She will discuss the symbiotic relationship between science and photography based on her personal experience as a volunteer for Little Traverse Conservancy and the American Kestrel Partnership.

The program takes place in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor Petoskey Rd. (M-119), Harbor Springs.

The program begins at 7pm. The program is free and open to the public.

Lynn Fraze began working as a writer with a Chicago ad agency one week after graduating from Miami University with a B.S. in Marketing.

Subsequently, she spent three decades as a free-lance commercial photographer and videographer.

In 2010 she took a photographic safari to Africa.

She has relocated to northern Michigan where she focuses on her passion for wildlife photography, especially Bald Eagles and American Kestrels, and on protecting the Great Lakes.

PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and has members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.

