April 8, 2018 - Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week
April 7, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet
April 7, 2018 - Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools
April 7, 2018 - Illegal immigration at Boyne City Lifetree Café
April 5, 2018 - USPS urges dog owners to secure pets when accepting pacakges
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Carlton Arthur Bradley March 26, 1931 – March 23, 2018
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Leanna R, Hardy May 6, 1941 – March 27, 2018
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports March 12-25
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urged to head off future financial difficulty
April 5, 2018 - Michigan Sen. Stabenow presents legislation to lower Rx prices
April 5, 2018 - Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works
April 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10
April 3, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Two die in Saturday’s car crash
April 3, 2018 - Michigan’s Sault int’l bridge features falcon cam
April 3, 2018 - #449 Boyne City Gazette April 4
April 3, 2018 - Veterans Affairs will build health clinic in Traverse City
April 3, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze headed to LSSU robotics tournament
March 29, 2018 - 2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map
March 29, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee
Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet

Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet

— April 7, 2018

The public is invited to this free program at 7pm on Tuesday, April 10, at Northern Lights Recreation, Harbor Springs.

Join Rosann Kovalcik, Michigan Audubon board member, as she presents a program on Madagascar – the Eighth Continent.

Kovalcik will take you from Antananarivo to the Baobob Forest and places in between. Ever travel by Zebu or see a Giraffe Necked Beetle?

See and learn about chameleons, lemurs and the birds of Madagascar as Kovalcik tells her tale of travel with Tropical Birding.

The program is free and open to the public, no reservations are necessary. Northern Lights Recreation is located at 8865 Harbor-Petoskey Road, Harbor Springs.

PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and is for people interested in birds and the outdoors in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.

PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wild life and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.

