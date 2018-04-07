Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet

The public is invited to this free program at 7pm on Tuesday, April 10, at Northern Lights Recreation, …

The public is invited to this free program at 7pm on Tuesday, April 10, at Northern Lights Recreation, Harbor Springs.

Join Rosann Kovalcik, Michigan Audubon board member, as she presents a program on Madagascar – the Eighth Continent.

Kovalcik will take you from Antananarivo to the Baobob Forest and places in between. Ever travel by Zebu or see a Giraffe Necked Beetle?

See and learn about chameleons, lemurs and the birds of Madagascar as Kovalcik tells her tale of travel with Tropical Birding.

The program is free and open to the public, no reservations are necessary. Northern Lights Recreation is located at 8865 Harbor-Petoskey Road, Harbor Springs.

PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and is for people interested in birds and the outdoors in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.

PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wild life and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.