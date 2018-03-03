In The News
March 3, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents gram “Conservation Districts: Your Land, Your Water, Your Michigan.” 
March 2, 2018 - Michigan driver responsibility fees to be ended sooner
March 2, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt hosts Michigan Chillers author Johnathan Rand
March 1, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls vs. Alba in girls basketball
March 1, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls vs. Alba Feb. 23
March 1, 2018 - Casperson backs ‘surplus’ to finance Michigan Regional Tourism and Sports Fund
March 1, 2018 - Gov. Rick Snyder signs bills reducing taxes for all Michiganders
February 28, 2018 - McLaren Northern Michigan lifts influenza visitor restriction
February 28, 2018 - Northern Michigan business news briefs
February 28, 2018 - Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18
February 28, 2018 - Boyne planners consider capital plan, public hearing, M-75 Corridor, zoning changes
February 28, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings as of Feb. 28
February 27, 2018 - Have coffee with Boyne City schools super Pat Little
February 27, 2018 - Trailhead named for Beaver Island Water Trail
February 27, 2018 - #445 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 28
February 27, 2018 - Live art demonstration coming to Boyne City Local Flavor
February 23, 2018 - Boyne City Family Fare 2018 Fat Tuesday Paczki eating contest
February 23, 2018 - Michigan ‘Marshall Plan’ to train students for jobs
February 22, 2018 - Funeral Thursday Feb. 22 for Marie Schmittdiel of Boyne City
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City Taproom Business After Hours in photos
Petoskey Audubon presents gram "Conservation Districts: Your Land, Your Water, Your Michigan." 

Petoskey Audubon presents gram “Conservation Districts: Your Land, Your Water, Your Michigan.” 

— March 3, 2018

Petoskey Audubon March 13 program “Conservation Districts: Your Land, Your Water, Your Michigan.”

The public is invited to this free program at 7pm on Tuesday, March 13 at Northern Lights Recreation, Harbor Springs.

Alison Adams will provide an introduction to the Charlevoix Conservation District’s mission, programs & products.

Adams will discuss the ways Charlevoix Conservation District assists landowners with natural resource protection, partners with other local and state groups for a greener, healthier northern Michigan, and provides free educational opportunities to all ages in the community.

Prior to becoming the District Manager in 2015, Alison spent 12 years teaching environmental education throughout the northern Michigan region. At the District, her duties range from coordinating and facilitating programs to managing administrative needs.
Alison holds a degree in Environmental Policy from CMU, and has two young sons, Ethan, 12, and Noah, 9. Most of her free time involves keeping up with her boys and enjoying the outdoors.

The program is free and open to the public, no reservations are necessary. Northern Lights Recreation is located at 8865 Harbor-Petoskey Road, Harbor Springs.
PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and is for people interested in birds and the outdoors in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wild life and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.

