Peters tour visits Charlevoix; next stop Traverse City

— August 9, 2018

U.S. Senator Gary Peters began Day Three of his #RideMI Motorcycle Tour with a visit to the University of Michigan’s Biological Station (UMBS) in Pellston to view their cutting-edge environmental research on issues like climate change, endangered species, and river and wetland restoration.

“Michiganders are fortunate to be surrounded by an abundance of natural resources, diverse ecosystems, and fascinating wildlife, and I appreciate UMBS’s critical research efforts that help preserve important resources like the Great Lakes,” said Senator Peters. “The Great Lakes are a key driver of our state’s economy and provide drinking water for millions, and we must ensure they are protected for future generations. In the U.S. Senate, I’m focused on keeping the Great Lakes clean and healthy by protecting critical restoration programs and strengthening oil spill prevention and response efforts.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to give Senator Peters a firsthand look at the critical environmental and scientific research we’re conducting at the Biostation,” said Knute Nadelhoffer, Director, University of Michigan Biological Station. “We truly appreciate Senator Peters’ work to ensure Michigan’s resources – especially the Great Lakes – are protected for future generations. We’re pleased to have Senator Peters as a partner in our efforts and we work to find solutions to our most serious environmental challenges.”

Peters, a member of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force, helped secure full funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which has provided more than $600 million in funding to Michigan to support cleanup of the Great Lakes, beaches, and waterways and fight the spread of invasive species like Asian carp. Peters also coauthored bipartisan legislation that was signed into law strengthening oil spill response plans, especially under ice cover, and designating the entire Great Lakes Basin a high consequence area, ensuring pipelines operating in the Lakes are subject to stricter oversight.

Peters then traveled to Charlevoix, where he toured Michigan Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of research instruments for a variety of uses, including the development of self-driving vehicle technology. Peters discussed his workforce development efforts to help ensure Michigan has a skilled workforce. Last year, the President signed into law legislation coauthored by Peters that expands science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education opportunities. Additionally, Peters and Senator John Thune (R-SD) introduced bipartisan legislation guiding the safe development and deployment of lifesaving self-driving technologies.

“Companies like Michigan Scientific are making groundbreaking discoveries and developing innovative technologies, but they need access to skilled workers in order to continue leading the way in these thrilling advances,” said Senator Peters.  “I’m working to strengthen federal investments in training the next generation of engineers, designers, and researchers so Michigan and the United States can lead us into the next frontier of innovation.”

“Michigan Scientific is making instruments that are at the forefront of some of the most exciting new developments in automotive innovation,” said Michael Castiglione, Vice President, Michigan Scientific Corporation. “We thank Senator Peters for his work to promote innovation in the automotive industry, and his legislation to strengthen education and workforce training in high-tech skills that will prepare today’s students to be our future employees.”

Today, Peters continues his #RideMI Motorcycle Tour with a visit to Hagerty, a classic vehicle insurer in Traverse City, to discuss his work to preserve our nation’s automotive heritage.

He will also tour Kalkaska Screw Products to discuss employee owned small businesses, and visit John A. Biewer Lumber Company’s facility in McBain to discuss legislation to support advances in wood building construction.

