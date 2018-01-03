OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools

The Outstanding Person in Education (OPIE) banquet will be held on May 3, 2018, and …

The Outstanding Person in Education (OPIE) banquet will be held on May 3, 2018, and it is hosted by North Central Michigan College.​

Karen Kruzel is the Boyne City ESP OPIE 2018 Award Winner!

Karen has worked for Boyne City Schools for 22 years.

During her time in the district, she served 14 years as the elementary school library supervisor, taught computer classes for two years with kindergarten through fourth grade students, and served as assistant to the nurse and office for two years.

In 2014, she began her current role as Boyne City Middle School Secretary.

Answering phones, taking attendance, passing messages to students, collecting homework for sick students or assisting students when they are not feeling well are some of the various jobs that Karen does in addition to making sure the front office runs smoothly.

With all the added daily duties put on Karen, she continues to have a positive attitude and keeps a smile on her face.

Karen has been involved in Boyne City Elementary and Middle School Parent Teacher Organizations, has served as Scholastic Book Fair Chairman, Reading is Fundamental Coordinator, a member of the Child Student Club of Boyne City, and a member of Walloon Lake Community Church.

Karen, her husband, Randy, and her four children are all Boyne City Alumni, and are proud supporters of Boyne City programs. When Karen isn’t working she is enjoying time with her children and her four grandchildren or heading to Northern Michigan University to watch her youngest son play football.

Karen loves the students, staff, and families, and she enjoys being a part of making their school experience the best that it can be. Congratulations Karen and thank you for all you do.

Boyne City Education Association’s OPIE honoree, Michele Deming

Michele is the epitome of the word “outstanding” when it comes to education as she truly stands out amongst our staff. She is often the one to volunteer to take on extra efforts for the school even though she has already taken on many extra duties, often because no one else would.

She is very caring and understanding when it comes to students but maintains high standards of achievement within her class.

The students WANT to be better because of her teaching! She has taken on large educational trips in order to provide opportunities that our students would not otherwise have. She truly cares about our students as individuals.

Michele is supportive of her colleagues, her school district, BCEA, and the community. To me, it has always been the little “extras” that I notice most about Michele.

The extras that take her from being an ordinary teacher to an extraordinary educator and mentor to our students!