Open house to discuss US-31 lane conversion in Charlevoix May 15

— May 14, 2018

Open house to discuss US-31 lane conversion in Charlevoix scheduled for May 15

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public open house to discuss a lane conversion (road diet) on US-31 from M-66 to Hurlbut Street, and the bascule bridge north to Mercer Boulevard in the city of Charlevoix. The lane conversion would be done alongside a resurfacing project on US-31 between Barnard/Old Norwood Road and Mercer Boulevard, and M-66 from the US-31 intersection to Stover Road.

This road improvement project consists of a resurfacing with safety and pavement markings improvements that will change portions of the four-lane section to a three-lane section.

The road diet will improve safety by maintaining one lane in each direction with the addition of a center left-turn lane. There also will be sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The open house will have the road project plans displayed for review with the opportunity for residents, commuters, organizations, agencies, and business owners to ask questions and provide comments to MDOT staff.

WHO:

MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff

City of Charlevoix officials

Interested residents, commuters, business owners and others

WHEN: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: City of Charlevoix Council Chambers, 210 State St. in Charlevoix

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-373-9534 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

The project is currently expected to begin in early August and be completed by the middle of November.

Project area: https://bit.ly/2JLAtWz

