OMH medication take-back day

— October 24, 2018

The United States is currently experiencing an epidemic of prescription drug misuse and abuse.

Opioid overdose deaths in Michigan have almost tripled in five years.

To help turn the tide on this epidemic, Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital is partnering with the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (Michigan OPEN) and the Otsego County Sheriff to host a Medication Take-Back Event on Saturday, October 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Did you know?

• Every 10 minutes a child visits the emergency room for medication poisoning

• 12.5 million people age 12 and older misused opioids in the last year

• Three in five teens say prescription pain medication is easy to get from their parents’ medicine cabinet

Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children, and environment.

Please remove the risk from your home and bring your expired or unused opioids and medications (pills, tablets, capsules and liquid medicines up to 4 oz.) to the Medication Take-Back Event at the Otsego County Building, located at 225 West Main St. in Gaylord, on the lawn of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office at the corner of First and Court Streets.

For more information, please call 989-731-7718 or visit www.myomh.org/events/medication-take-back-event/.

To find other take-back event locations throughout Michigan, or for a list of accepted medications, visit www.michigan-open.org

