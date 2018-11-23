Observe AIDS Day with screening of Rent in TC

Public invited to free film showing and panel discussion on Friday Nov. 30

A free screening of …

Public invited to free film showing and panel discussion on Friday Nov. 30

A free screening of the movie “Rent” followed by a question-and-answer session are planned for 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 30, at Cherry Blossom 14 Theater in Traverse City.

The movie and discussion are being sponsored by the Thomas Judd Care Center in recognition of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. The day was first recognized in 1988 as a means to allow people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV and commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Free popcorn and beverages will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations will not be accepted.

Thomas Judd Care Center Community Health Specialist Heidi Lovy said the event is meant to put the spotlight on HIV treatment and the need for continued efforts against the disease.

“Thomas Judd Care Center views World AIDS Day as a time to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also as an opportunity to bring awareness to the community,” she said. “Treatment, resources, and support are available for those living with HIV. Residents just need to know that we’re here.”

The Thomas Judd Care Center, 5041 N. Royal Drive, Suite 1, in Traverse City, began in 1994 with a vision to meet care needs for patients with HIV and AIDS. It offers medical case management, mental health and substance abuse counseling, free HIV testing, and more. For more information go to munsonhealthcare.org/tjcc.

Cherry Blossom 14 Theater is located at 3825 Marketplace Circle in Traverse City.