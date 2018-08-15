OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018

Tracy Erwin LaCroix, of Advance and Livonia, MI died at his Livonia home, surrounded by …

Tracy Erwin LaCroix, of Advance and Livonia, MI died at his Livonia home, surrounded by his family on August 2nd, 2018.

He was 88 years old.

Tracy Erwin is survived by his loving wife Carroll (Perry) LaCroix of 64 years; children, Tracy LaCroix (Anna Houghton), and Laura Blumberg (James); grandchildren, Krista and Jenika Blumberg; sisters-in-law, Lucy LaCroix and Audrey Galbraith, step-brother, Milford Hardy; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Edith (LaCroix) Hardy; father, Tracy Mitchell LaCroix; brother, Larry LaCroix; step-sister, Louann (Hardy) Smith; and step-father, George Hardy.

He was a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Tracy was born on August 05, 1930 in Advance, MI to Edith (Papineau) LaCroix and Tracy Mitchell LaCroix on their family farm. He married the love of his life Carroll Perry of Petoskey, MI on May 1st 1954.

He graduated from Michigan State University in 1960 with a Bachelors of Science in Packaging Engineering and from Eastern Michigan University in 1973 with a Master’s in Education.

After being employed at Echo Alcoa Aluminum he went on to Ford Motor Company in 1962 as their first packaging engineer and retired after 36 years.

He was also a Skilled Trades Mathematics instructor at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MI for 23 years.

Over the years the family gathered at their Advance home on Lake Charlevoix for many occasions.

He enjoyed many years of fishing, boating, traveling, singing, and downhill skiing with family and friends around Boyne City.

He and his wife were members of the Lil Devil’s square dance club in Livonia, MI.

He also enjoyed spirited games of cribbage and golf.

Visitation and services were held last week with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Petoskey MI.