OBITUARY: Steven R. McClure, 45

Steven R. McClure, 45, passed away on Friday May 11th 2018 at the Northern McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.

Steven was born Jan. 26, 1973, in Colorado, then moved to Willow Alaska with his parents Charlie and Irene McClure.

Along with his sisters Tami McClure, Charlynn McClure, and brother Charlie McClure.

Finally they all had settled in Boyne City Michigan where Steven met his loving wife Lisa (Hunt) McClure.

They were then married October 19th 1991.

Together Steven and Lisa had two children, Samantha McClure partner Jon Dunlop, and Steven W. McClure husband of Emma (Ballard) McClure.

Steven and Lisa have a total of four grandchildren and two on the way.

Dominic McClure, Kaidyn McClure, and Adalyn McClure (Children Of Samantha McClure), Wesley McClure (son of Steven W. and Emma McClure).

Proceeded in death by his nephew Trent Ryan Harter.

Steven will be cremated.

There will not be a service but instead a Celebration Of Life for the family.