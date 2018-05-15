In The News
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Commission May 8 meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette picks up 14 honors in Michigan Press Association Awards
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City schools May 14 board meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Stroll the Streets begins June 8; sponsors still needed
May 16, 2018 - Families of disabled loved ones can create MiABLE savings accounts
May 15, 2018 - Boyne Library hosts Wings of Wonder to celebrate Spring Migration
May 15, 2018 - OBITUARY: Steven R. McClure, 45
May 15, 2018 - Senators introduce PRINT Act to protect newspapers, like Boyne City Gazette, from harmful tariffs
May 15, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Local, state, fed law enforcement security training May 18
May 15, 2018 - Boyne schools education millages among those passed at May 2018 elections
May 15, 2018 - Happy Mother’s Day from Michigan Sen. Wayne Schmidt
May 15, 2018 - #455 Boyne City Gazette May 16
May 14, 2018 - Open house to discuss US-31 lane conversion in Charlevoix May 15
May 13, 2018 - Happy Mother’s Day 2018!
May 13, 2018 - Volunteers sought for Charlevoix Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit
May 10, 2018 - Boyne City leaders talk timeline and funding of $4.3M marina project
May 9, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City public hearing on Van Dam exemption certificate
May 9, 2018 - Boyne Kiwanis fifth-grade Eddie Essay Award winners
May 9, 2018 - Washed out roads in Charlevoix County will cost thousands, take weeks to repair
May 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 23-29
Home / Free / News / Obits / OBITUARY: Steven R. McClure, 45

OBITUARY: Steven R. McClure, 45

— May 15, 2018

Steven R. McClure, 45, passed away on Friday May 11th 2018 at the Northern McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.

Steven was born Jan. 26, 1973, in Colorado, then moved to Willow Alaska with his parents Charlie and Irene McClure.

Along with his sisters Tami McClure, Charlynn McClure, and brother Charlie McClure.

Finally they all had settled in Boyne City Michigan where Steven met his loving wife Lisa (Hunt) McClure.

They were then married October 19th 1991.

Together Steven and Lisa had two children, Samantha McClure partner Jon Dunlop, and Steven W. McClure husband of Emma (Ballard) McClure.

Steven and Lisa have a total of four grandchildren and two on the way.

Dominic McClure, Kaidyn McClure, and Adalyn McClure (Children Of Samantha McClure), Wesley McClure (son of Steven W. and Emma McClure).

Proceeded in death by his nephew Trent Ryan Harter.

Steven will be cremated.

There will not be a service but instead a Celebration Of Life for the family.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
0%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
10%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
0%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  