OBITUARY – Samuel Benjamin Myers

Samuel Benjamin Myers, 9 years old, died on August 9, 2018.

Samuel was born on August 11, 2008 in Petoskey, Michigan, the son of Sharon (Bearss) and Brad Myers. He had recently completed the 4th grade at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.

Samuel was a member of the Eagles and The Charge soccer teams. He enjoyed crafting and making bead work animals and lizards that he would give away to friends. He was active and liked going on bike rides with his mom and playing Nerf Guns with his dad. Like most kids his age, Samuel loved video games, Pokemon, Roblox and Minecraft.

He will be remembered for always greeting others with a smile and wave hello. He was goofy and extremely out going. Samuel’s inquisitive and technical nature will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Myers; father, Brad Myers; Grandmother, Betty Myers; many aunts and uncles, Tom (Mary) Bearss, Carol (Eric) Schilling, Ed Bearss, Joseph Bearss, Father James Bearss, Roger (Heather) Bearss, Patricia (Mike) Thompson, Karen (Chip) Sanders, Joanne (Jamie) Shephard, Doug Bearss, Debbie (Billy) Church, Mark Bearss, Andrew (Stacey) Bearss, Danny (Country) Bearss, Tim Myers, Brenda Swadling, Scott (Shonny) Swadling, and Randy Dobie.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Norman and Alice Bearss; and Grandpa Allan Myers; as well as his uncle, Kevin Swadling.

Visitation was Wednesday Aug. 15. A Mass of Christian Burial was on Thursday Aug. 16, 2018.

Father Dennis Stilwell and Father James Bearrs officiated.

Burial took place immediately following at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City.

Samuel had a love for animals, especially his rabbit, Ginger and cat, Milo.

For those wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory, please consider the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society.

