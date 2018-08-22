OBITUARY – Nancy Ann (Ewigleben) Boulanger

Nancy Ann (Ewigleben) Boulanger, 77, of Midland, passed away August 16, 2018 at her home …

Nancy Ann (Ewigleben) Boulanger, 77, of Midland, passed away August 16, 2018 at her home in Midland, Michigan. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on January 11, 1941, a second child to the late Albert and Freeda (Ruger) Ewigleben and older brother, Robert. The Ewigleben family had a summer home in Beulah, Michigan. It is there she met the love of her life, Rodney Boulanger. On December 29, 1962, they were married in Lansing, Michigan.

She made friends easily, loved life, and was strong willed. Her strength by example resulted in a long, successful marriage, three children, seven grandchildren, and a love story preserved. That same determination and strength enabled her to overcome major health issues over the past 19 years.

Nancy’s favorite hobbies during her 55-year marriage were entertaining and traveling, with India, Africa, and Switzerland as her favorite countries.

She was very social and loved to laugh. Her smile was beautiful, her blue eyes bright, and her sense of humor witty.

She was our Princess Di. Her contagious, hearty laugh was with her through every part of her life.

She loved to remodel homes, and play euchre or any game that brought family and friends together.

Even in her declining years, she would always be seated amidst the family playing games.

One special place in her heart, no matter where she was living, was the family home on Duck Lake, north of Albion, Michigan. The Ewigleben family built a cottage there in 1942. Later, Nancy and Rod built their own place next door which became the gathering place for family and friends, as well as their permanent residence.

Nancy first came to Midland in 1987, when Rodney was hired to manage the conversion of an abandoned nuclear plant into the nation’s largest combined cycle power plant (MCV). They lived there until 1995, and returned in 2006 when MCV encountered new issues.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney, her son, Brent (MaryKay), her daughters, Karla (Javier) Solis, and Melissa (Houssam) Zaitoun, grandchildren, Zachary and Catie Boulanger, Marra Boulanger, Matteo and Malena Solis, Oliver and Elan Zaitoun, and brother, Robert Ewigleben, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In closing we want to thank Nancy’s team who were so very successful every day and every way assisting Nancy to create joy during her difficult times.

These special caregivers included Amy, Kathy, Paige, Danielle, Jamie, Jennifer, and Gail, and others, and some were with us for over 10 years.

We were so very blessed. On behalf of the family, and especially Rodney, thank you so very much.

At Nancy’s request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at Duck Lake at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice.