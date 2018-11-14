OBITUARY – Leone Dewing 1913-2018

Leone Elizabeth Bricker Dewing was born on March 16, 1913 in Petoskey MI to Carolyn …

Leone Elizabeth Bricker Dewing was born on March 16, 1913 in Petoskey MI to Carolyn and Erwin Chapman.

She graduated Petoskey High School in 1931 and went on to marry John Howard Bricker on December 22, 1935.

Together they had two children, John and Linda.

John Howard preceded her in death in 1976, as well as her daughter Linda in 1998.

During Leone’s younger years she was a member of United Methodist Church in Boyne City, MI and sang in a church choir for 30 years.

Leone worked as an air plane spotter for WWII, volunteered at a blood bank, and was also a manager for an estate on Lake Charlevoix for 20 years.

She retired in 1981.

On February 14th, 1982 she married Roy Dewing and they resided in Albuquerque NM.

Together they lived a full life that included 18 years of traveling in their 5th wheel and they were both very active members of their church (Paradise Hills United Methodist Church).

She loved her family dearly and leaves behind her son and daughter in law (John & Carlene Bricker), six grandchildren (Lynnell, Lori, Steven, Jenni, Marcie & Scott), sixteen great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren with one more on the way.

A funeral will be held at United Church of Broomfield in Broomfield, Colorado on November 18th at 5pm.