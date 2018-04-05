OBITUARY: Leanna R, Hardy May 6, 1941 – March 27, 2018

Leanna R, Hardy, 76 of Boyne City, died March 27, 2018 at the McLaren Northern …

Leanna was born on May 6, 1941 in Grand Haven, MI, the daughter of Raymond and Albertha (Webienga) Mosser and was raised in the Petoskey area but graduated from Boyne City High School.

On February 12, 1960, Leanna married the love of her life, Jerry Hardy, and together they made their home in Boyne City, and later spending from her birthday till the snow began to fly at their home away from home in Paradise, MI.

Leanna worked for a time at Quarters, now Honeywell, as well as a cook and waitress at Betty’s Restaurant, and as a Teacher’s Aide in East Jordan.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and served as a Director at the Boyne Senior Center.

After raising her five boys as a loving mother, and made sure that they never quit anything they put their mind to, she was able to embrace life on the positive side, making life-long friends in the crafting network across the state.

Leanna was truly a Master Crafter and could always be found knitting, sewing, or crocheting something.

She made wedding dresses, knitted or crocheted hats and mittens and made dolls for the Boyne City Community Christmas Baskets, as well as quilted blankets that were kept in police patrol cars for those in need.

If someone needed help, she was there.

She was the mother to the local Boy Scouts as well as for the Canadian Boy Scout Troop that came down to visit every summer. Sometimes sleeping 30 Boy Scouts in her basement at a time.

She was loved by many and they will never be the same without her.

Leanna is survived by her husband, Jerry; 5 sons, David (Nina) Hardy of East Jordan, Jerry Patrick Hardy of Boyne City, Michael Shawn Hardy of Boyne City, Daniel Hardy of Newago, and Glenn Arthur “Red” (Norma) Hardy of East Jordan; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, and by a grandchild.

A graveside committal service will be held on April 7th at 1pm at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City with Jim Gallop officiating. All are welcome.

Arrangements are by the Stackus Funeral Home of Boyne City.