OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018

Kerri D. Kitson, former East Jordan resident, passed away January 7th, 2018.

She was born September 16, 1956 to Carol M. (Lawson) and Ralph E. Kitson Jr. Kerri attended school at the East Jordan campus of the Twin Valley School District.

In 1983 she received her Nurses Aide Certification.

Kerri loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, relaxing on her pontoon or enjoying the annual family reunion / camping trips to Whiting Park. She enjoyed following the Detroit Tigers and was able to attend many games with her children.

She inherited her dad’s wit and talent for doodling, taking it further and becoming a very talented artist. Kerri was also known to write poetry.

She was deeply devoted to her family, her love and pride for her children, grandchildren and her great-grandbabies knew no bounds.

She was sassy, she was spunky and she maintained that right through to the end meeting each new obstacle head on and giving us all a lesson in grace.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Julianne and Shannon Marie Stone; two brothers, Stanley R. Kitson and Alan Kitson, and her sister, Patricia A. Goodwin.

She is survived by 7 children Tammy (Chad) Henning, Courtney Stone, Steaven (Barbara) Stone, Carolyn (Jason) Hamilton, Patricia (Bart) Richter, Ronald and Stanley Pattenaude. She is also survived by her step-mom Luezetta Kitson, 2 brothers and 5 sisters, Steaven (Encar) Kitson, Greg (Meg) Kitson, Sherry (Jeff) Gransden, Beverly (Al) Joseph, Sheilah (George) Blackledge, Marsha Ibarra and Yvonne Pentecost.

She had 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Kerri is also survived by her life partner Gary Kutt. A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 11, 2018 at the American Spirit Centre, Brighton, MI