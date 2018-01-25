In The News
January 25, 2018 - Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
January 25, 2018 - OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
January 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
January 25, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
January 25, 2018 - U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
January 24, 2018 - Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
January 24, 2018 - DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
January 24, 2018 - #439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
January 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with ‘statement of conduct’
January 17, 2018 - Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
January 9, 2018 - #437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
Home / Free / News / Obits / OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018

OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018

— January 25, 2018

Kerri D. Kitson, former East Jordan resident, passed away January 7th, 2018.
She was born September 16, 1956 to Carol M. (Lawson) and Ralph E. Kitson Jr. Kerri attended school at the East Jordan campus of the Twin Valley School District.
In 1983 she received her Nurses Aide Certification.
Kerri loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, relaxing on her pontoon or enjoying the annual family reunion / camping trips to Whiting Park. She enjoyed following the Detroit Tigers and was able to attend many games with her children.
She inherited her dad’s wit and talent for doodling, taking it further and becoming a very talented artist. Kerri was also known to write poetry.
She was deeply devoted to her family, her love and pride for her children, grandchildren and her great-grandbabies knew no bounds.
She was sassy, she was spunky and she maintained that right through to the end meeting each new obstacle head on and giving us all a lesson in grace.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Julianne and Shannon Marie Stone; two brothers, Stanley R. Kitson and Alan Kitson, and her sister, Patricia A. Goodwin.
She is survived by 7 children Tammy (Chad) Henning, Courtney Stone, Steaven (Barbara) Stone, Carolyn (Jason) Hamilton, Patricia (Bart) Richter, Ronald and Stanley Pattenaude. She is also survived by her step-mom Luezetta Kitson, 2 brothers and 5 sisters, Steaven (Encar) Kitson, Greg (Meg) Kitson, Sherry (Jeff) Gransden, Beverly (Al) Joseph, Sheilah (George) Blackledge, Marsha Ibarra and Yvonne Pentecost.
She had 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Kerri is also survived by her life partner Gary Kutt. A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 11, 2018 at the American Spirit Centre, Brighton, MI

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Chance of Rain
Friday Night
Chance of Rain
30%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  