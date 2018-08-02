In The News
August 2, 2018 - MDOT modernizes Mi Drive site for motorists
August 2, 2018 - Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5
August 2, 2018 - OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018
August 2, 2018 - Boyne City Commission business
August 1, 2018 - Boyne Expo registration now open
August 1, 2018 - Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion
August 1, 2018 - US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades
August 1, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal
July 31, 2018 - Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions
July 31, 2018 - Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair Aug. 10-11
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
July 31, 2018 - Lady sports leagues raise money for breast health
July 31, 2018 - Boyne Catholic Community events
July 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County Planning meeting cancelled
July 31, 2018 - #466 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 1
July 29, 2018 - Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿
July 28, 2018 - What Michiganders need to know about REAL ID mandate
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
Home / Free / News / Obits / OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018

OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018

— August 2, 2018

James McCarry 93 of Boyne City, died July 15, 2018 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.
Jim was born on July 12, 1925 in Grawn, MI the son of William and Maude (Shipley) McCarry.
He grew up in the Grawn area attending school while helping on the family farm.
In 1943 he was drafted into the US Army serving with an anti-tank company; Company K, 104 Division 413th infantry, serving in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.
On November 1, 1947 he married Leanna Sutliff in Vancouver WA, after living in Vancouver for a few years they returned to Boyne City where he lived until his death.
Jim and Leanna loved traveling and after both retired they traveled to the West coast many times to visit family. Jim was a member of the Presbyterian Church.
Jim is survived by his children Eileen Belleau and Tim McCarry; grandchildren Trevor & Erin Belleau, Luke, Joe, Logan & Alyssa McCarry; four great granddaughters with number five coming in October; two great grandson’s; sister Galetta (Dick) Widenhamer; brother Robert (June) McCarry; brother-in-law Oral (Eleanor) Sutliff; sister-in-law Carol Sutliff and many nieces and nephews.
Jim Is preceded in death by his parents; wife Leanna McCarry of sixty-three years; brother and sister-in-law’s Steve (Jeanne) McCarry, Earl (Sally) McCarry; sister and brother-in-law’s Luella (John) McCowey, Elinor (Dick) Dubin, Delores (Will) Nichols and Thruleen (Jim) Eaton; and brother-in-law Thurman Sutliff, Jr.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City follow by a celebration of Jim’s life at Veteran’s Park in Boyne City, food and plenty of deserts provided.
Anyone who knew Jim closely new he’d rather have deserts than dinner.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Friday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  