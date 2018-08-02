OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018

James McCarry 93 of Boyne City, died July 15, 2018 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.

Jim …

Jim was born on July 12, 1925 in Grawn, MI the son of William and Maude (Shipley) McCarry.

He grew up in the Grawn area attending school while helping on the family farm.

In 1943 he was drafted into the US Army serving with an anti-tank company; Company K, 104 Division 413th infantry, serving in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

On November 1, 1947 he married Leanna Sutliff in Vancouver WA, after living in Vancouver for a few years they returned to Boyne City where he lived until his death.

Jim and Leanna loved traveling and after both retired they traveled to the West coast many times to visit family. Jim was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Jim is survived by his children Eileen Belleau and Tim McCarry; grandchildren Trevor & Erin Belleau, Luke, Joe, Logan & Alyssa McCarry; four great granddaughters with number five coming in October; two great grandson’s; sister Galetta (Dick) Widenhamer; brother Robert (June) McCarry; brother-in-law Oral (Eleanor) Sutliff; sister-in-law Carol Sutliff and many nieces and nephews.

Jim Is preceded in death by his parents; wife Leanna McCarry of sixty-three years; brother and sister-in-law’s Steve (Jeanne) McCarry, Earl (Sally) McCarry; sister and brother-in-law’s Luella (John) McCowey, Elinor (Dick) Dubin, Delores (Will) Nichols and Thruleen (Jim) Eaton; and brother-in-law Thurman Sutliff, Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City follow by a celebration of Jim’s life at Veteran’s Park in Boyne City, food and plenty of deserts provided.

Anyone who knew Jim closely new he’d rather have deserts than dinner.