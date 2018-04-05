In The News
OBITUARY: Carlton Arthur Bradley March 26, 1931 – March 23, 2018

April 5, 2018

Carlton Arthur Bradley, 86 of Boyne City, died March 23, 2018 at Hiland Cottage Hospice in Petoskey.

Carl was born March 26, 1931, the son of Robert and Thelma (Burns) Bradley.
He was born and raised in the town of Boyne City and at the age of 18 he moved to Flint to work for Buick.
He later returned to Boyne City to work at the family business, Bradley Septic Service until his retirement.
Carl went on to work for the Charlevoix County Transit until age 76.
He enjoyed yard work and gardening and every Christmas he would decorate his front yard and house with all kind of lights and Christmas displays. He was a member of the Eagles and served as the President for many years. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and stubborn but kind ways.
He is survived by his children, Ken (Kathleen) Bradley of Boyne City, Jane Elliott of East Jordan, William (Melody) Bradley of Alanson, Cathy Wiesenauer of Muskegon, and Michael Bradley of Muskegon; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, George (Jean) Bradley of Monroe, Ohio; and sister, Margaret Gould of Boyne City. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Bradley.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial donations to either the Shriners Childrens Hospital or the Charlevoix County Humane Society.
Friends and family may sign Carl’s online register book at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com

