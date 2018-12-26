OBITUARY – Brian Lister Bates

Brian Lister Bates, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Boyne City, Michigan died at his Fort …

Brian Lister Bates, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Boyne City, Michigan died at his Fort Wayne home, surrounded by his loving family, December 23, 2018 after courageously battling ALS.

A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Brian started his career at Stanford University in a Cardiovascular Research Lab.

From there, he joined Cook, Inc.

His career at Cook Medical spanned forty one years.

At his retirement, Brian served as Senior Vice President for Product Development.

He held over 60 medical device patents, and was an integral part of growing the company worldwide.

Perhaps his proudest achievement was being a part of the team that developed the first coronary stent.

Outside of work, Brian was an avid outdoorsman.

He loved bird hunting with his English Setter, Dobbs.

Brian had a passion for running.

He ran the stadium stairs at the Indiana University Football Stadium on his lunch hours, and ultimately participated in a number of marathons.

When Brian retired, he developed a keen interest in shooting sporting clays, became an excellent marksman, and won competitions in South Carolina.

Brian’s favorite place was his home on Walloon Lake, in Michigan.

He enjoyed tinkering with his wooden boat and he handcrafted most of the furniture in the house

Beautiful flower gardens and rock walls are his legacy at Walloon, but mostly, Brian enjoyed the small pleasures of life there.

He is survived by Gail, his wife of 47 years, his daughter Amy Graham (Matt), two grandchildren, Emily and Ben Graham, his brother Barry (Diana), nieces and a nephew and many other close friends.

A reception to honor Brian’s life will be held on Thursday, January 3rd, from 11:00 am. until 2:00 pm at Sycamore Hills County Club, 11836 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Brian will be laid to rest in Petoskey, Michigan at the Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the the Walloon Lake Trust and Conservatory, P.O. Box 579, Walloon Lake, Michigan 49796, or to the charity of their choice.

Brian’s family is especially grateful to the care givers of Susan’s Home Sweet Home.

They especially thank Susan and Brett Peters, Amanda Barney and Lucette Flahaut, who cared so lovingly for Brian for the past nine months.

