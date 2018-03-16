OBITUARY: Brian Douglas Beyer, 54, Petoskey

Brian Douglas Beyer, age 54, from Petoskey, Michigan passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 …

Brian Douglas Beyer, age 54, from Petoskey, Michigan passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital due to complications from a heart attack. Brian was recently employed at Moellar Aerospace as a factory worker but most remember him from being a bouncer at many local bars in the area. Brian loved animals and being single. He also enjoyed farming, traveling, and hanging out with friends.

Brian is survived by his brothers Bruce Beyer and Alan Beyer, sister-in-law Kristy, nephews Cody Beyer and Andrew Beyer; aunt Jean Everts (Vinicki) and her children Samantha and Dan; and many other cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Cornelia “Corky” Everts of Petoskey; grandfather Irv Everts of Alanson; mother Linda (Everts) Maroun of Petoskey; father Francis “Dick” Beyer of Petoskey; and uncle John Everts of Cheboygan.

In lieu of a funeral, Brian requested a very casual memorial with friends and family. A gathering will take place on Sunday, March 4th at Vernales Restaurant, 3018 M-119, Harbor Springs, MI 49740 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring one of their favorite “Brian Stories” to be placed in a memorial book for his family.

In honor of his love for farming, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Petoskey Future Farmers of America. Make gifts payable to PHS FFA Club, Attn. Jerry Piche, 1500 Hill St. Petoskey, MI 49770.

Donations may be made to:

Future Farmers of America – Petoskey

1500 Hill Street, Petoskey MI 49770

Little Traverse Bay Humane Society

1300 West Conway Rd., Harbor Springs MI 49740

Tel: 1-231-347-2396

Web: http://www.ltbhs.com/honorarial-and-memorial-donation/view/form