March 16, 2018 - Remembering a Northern Michigan cowboy
March 16, 2018 - OBITUARY: Brian Douglas Beyer, 54, Petoskey
March 15, 2018 - Boyne students march in honor of Parkland shooting victims
March 14, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne water main extension bids
March 14, 2018 - Boyne City July 4 festival leaders stepping down
March 14, 2018 - Boyne Falls Village gravel issue prompts legal opinion, police investigation
March 14, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
March 14, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports Feb. 26 – March 4
March 13, 2018 - #446 Boyne City Gazette March 14
March 8, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – 2018 Charlevoix County Elected Leader Summit
March 8, 2018 - Boyne City robotics team qualifies for state competition
March 8, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners 2-28-18
March 8, 2018 - Boyne City McDonald’s owner in burger business more than 50 years
March 8, 2018 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Will Breakey
March 8, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City parks public hearing on restroom grant Thursday
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City schools superintendent Pat Little talks safety
March 7, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Feb. 19-25
March 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
March 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County Elected Leadership Summit 2018
OBITUARY: Brian Douglas Beyer, 54, Petoskey

— March 16, 2018

Brian Douglas Beyer, age 54, from Petoskey, Michigan passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital due to complications from a heart attack. Brian was recently employed at Moellar Aerospace as a factory worker but most remember him from being a bouncer at many local bars in the area. Brian loved animals and being single. He also enjoyed farming, traveling, and hanging out with friends.

Brian is survived by his brothers Bruce Beyer and Alan Beyer, sister-in-law Kristy, nephews Cody Beyer and Andrew Beyer; aunt Jean Everts (Vinicki) and her children Samantha and Dan; and many other cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Cornelia “Corky” Everts of Petoskey; grandfather Irv Everts of Alanson; mother Linda (Everts) Maroun of Petoskey; father Francis “Dick” Beyer of Petoskey; and uncle John Everts of Cheboygan.

In lieu of a funeral, Brian requested a very casual memorial with friends and family. A gathering will take place on Sunday, March 4th at Vernales Restaurant, 3018 M-119, Harbor Springs, MI 49740 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring one of their favorite “Brian Stories” to be placed in a memorial book for his family.

In honor of his love for farming, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Petoskey Future Farmers of America. Make gifts payable to PHS FFA Club, Attn. Jerry Piche, 1500 Hill St. Petoskey, MI 49770.

Donations may be made to:

Future Farmers of America – Petoskey
1500 Hill Street, Petoskey MI 49770

Little Traverse Bay Humane Society
1300 West Conway Rd., Harbor Springs MI 49740
Tel: 1-231-347-2396
Web: http://www.ltbhs.com/honorarial-and-memorial-donation/view/form

