OBITUARY – Anthony “Tony” Skiera, 72

Anthony “Tony” Skiera, 72, of Traverse City passed away December 8, 2018.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home.

