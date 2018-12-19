BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
December 19, 2018 - OBITUARY – Anthony “Tony” Skiera, 72
December 19, 2018 - Northern Michigan singers, dancers – auditions Jan. 11-12
December 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission discussions, votes
December 19, 2018 - Boyne City school board meeting results
December 19, 2018 - Michigan Senate’s last-minute bid to kill wetland protections

OBITUARY – Anthony “Tony” Skiera, 72

— December 19, 2018

Anthony “Tony” Skiera, 72, of Traverse City passed away December 8, 2018.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home.

Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your condolences and memories with the family.

