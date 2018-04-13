OBITUARY: Andrew Brzezinski July 8, 1934 – April 5, 2018

Andrew Brzezinski, 83, of Boyne City, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at McLaren Northern Michigan …

Andrew Brzezinski, 83, of Boyne City, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

He was born on July 8, 1934, in Hamtramck, Michigan, the son of Andrew, Jr. and Stella (Syska) Brzezinski.

Andrew served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1962.

He married Constance Whitfield on October 7, 1961, at St. Raymond – Our Lady of Good Counsel in Detroit.

She preceded him in death on October 1, 2011.

He loved spending time with his family.

Andrew enjoyed woodcarving, golfing, fishing, boating, walking, skiing, carpentry and building.

He is survived by three children, Mark (Robin) Brzezinski of Boyne City, Collette (Edward) Geck of Clinton Township and Aimee (Daniel) Lederman of Clarkston; six grandchildren, Christopher (Whitney) Geck of Macomb, Natalie (Nathan) Smith of Walker, Neeko (Alyssa) Muniz of Southfield, Devin Lederman of Clarkston, Celena Brzezinski of Boyne City and Lucia Brzezinski of Boyne City; two great grandchildren, Juliet Geck and Scarlet Geck, both of Macomb; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Boyne City with military honors following.

A Rosary service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 A.M. at church and the family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Gaylord VA Outpatient Clinic, 806 S. Otsego, Gaylord, 49735.