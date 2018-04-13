In The News
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Nov. 14 – Dec. 27, 2017
April 13, 2018 - OBITUARY: Andrew Brzezinski July 8, 1934 – April 5, 2018
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Taking bids on Boyne City marina work
April 13, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY: Sexual assault awareness
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City schools offers free preschool
April 12, 2018 - Boyne City Unity Hall fundraiser dinner April 26
April 12, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County notice of elections May 8
April 12, 2018 - Trump tax repeal event April 16 in Traverse City
April 12, 2018 - MI Sen. Gary Peters questions Coast Guard on Line 5 damage
April 12, 2018 - Michigan Adopt-A-Highway litter pickup April 14-22
April 12, 2018 - MI Senator Wayne Schmidt: close Enbridge pipeline during investigation
April 11, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff warns of 'missed jury duty for cash' scam
April 11, 2018 - Michigan State Police close investigation into Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof credit card use
April 11, 2018 - MI Gov. Snyder signs laws on missing person info, teacher requirements, tax breaks, liquor sales
April 11, 2018 - Expect to hear warning siren at 1 p.m. today in Boyne, EJ, Charlevoix
April 10, 2018 - #450 Boyne City Gazette April 11
April 8, 2018 - Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week
April 7, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet
April 7, 2018 - Bellaire Crosshatch Center's On-Farm Field Schools
OBITUARY: Andrew Brzezinski July 8, 1934 – April 5, 2018

— April 13, 2018

Andrew Brzezinski, 83, of Boyne City, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

He was born on July 8, 1934, in Hamtramck, Michigan, the son of Andrew, Jr. and Stella (Syska) Brzezinski.

Andrew served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1962.

He married Constance Whitfield on October 7, 1961, at St. Raymond – Our Lady of Good Counsel in Detroit.

She preceded him in death on October 1, 2011.

He loved spending time with his family.

Andrew enjoyed woodcarving, golfing, fishing, boating, walking, skiing, carpentry and building.

He is survived by three children, Mark (Robin) Brzezinski of Boyne City, Collette (Edward) Geck of Clinton Township and Aimee (Daniel) Lederman of Clarkston; six grandchildren, Christopher (Whitney) Geck of Macomb, Natalie (Nathan) Smith of Walker, Neeko (Alyssa) Muniz of Southfield, Devin Lederman of Clarkston, Celena Brzezinski of Boyne City and Lucia Brzezinski of Boyne City; two great grandchildren, Juliet Geck and Scarlet Geck, both of Macomb; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Boyne City with military honors following.

A Rosary service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 A.M. at church and the family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Gaylord VA Outpatient Clinic, 806 S. Otsego, Gaylord, 49735.

