Nov. 11 deadline to petition for seat on Boyne chamber board

— November 3, 2018

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has proposed the following slate of candidates for Board of Directors positions to take office in January 2019:

 

  • Trent Stark, KorthaseFlinn Insurance and Financial Services
  • John Cool, Charlevoix State Bank
  • Elizabeth Looze, Challenge Mountain

If any Chamber member in good standing wishes to add his or her name to the list of nominees, they may do so by submitting a petition within 10 days of this notice, originally posted Thursday Nov. 1, signed by at least 10 members supporting that candidacy.

If any member or members are nominated by petition, an election will be held via ballots distributed by mail, email, or electronic survey.

If no additional nominees are submitted by petition, the Nominating Committee’s slate of candidates shall be declared elected.

 

