In The News
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis
October 4, 2018 - Stabenow, Peters urge action to improve dental health for Michigan seniors
October 3, 2018 - Line 5 to be shut down, replaced
October 3, 2018 - MI 105th candidate Frugé criticizes failure to enhance pipeline safety
October 3, 2018 - Need help paying for college?
October 3, 2018 - CTAC School of Ballet presents Fall for Dance
October 3, 2018 - City talks reward, millage, poverty exemption
October 2, 2018 - #475 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 3
October 1, 2018 - Michigan lost 143 dairy farms last year
September 30, 2018 - I-75 tree removal improves safety, reduces maintenance
September 30, 2018 - Supreme Court awards $1.2M to Vet Treatment Courts
September 28, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community offerings
September 28, 2018 - Majority back shared cost approach to protect Great Lakes from Asian Carp
September 27, 2018 - Michigan unclaimed property website live Oct. 1
September 27, 2018 - Michigan Senate adopts ‘Buy Nearby Weekend’ resolution
September 27, 2018 - Michigan launches website for sex assault, abuse victims
September 27, 2018 - Charlevoix’s State Rep. wants stronger pipeline safety standards
September 27, 2018 - Boyne Gazette features Charlevoix County senior news
September 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings
Home / News / Notices / NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer

NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer

— October 4, 2018

Boyne City Main Street is seeking bids for the sale of the trailer previously used for Farmers Market activities.

 

Bids will be received until 4:30 pm, Friday, October 12 at Boyne City Hall, Attn:

Kelsie King-Duff, BCMS Executive Director, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712.

A complete Request for Proposals is available by contacting the City of Boyne City at the address noted above, or by calling (231) 582-0337.

The City of Boyne City is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
0%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
0%
Overcast
Friday
Overcast
20%
Rain
Friday Night
Rain
80%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  