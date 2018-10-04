NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer— October 4, 2018
Boyne City Main Street is seeking bids for the sale of the trailer previously used for Farmers Market activities.
Bids will be received until 4:30 pm, Friday, October 12 at Boyne City Hall, Attn:
Kelsie King-Duff, BCMS Executive Director, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712.
A complete Request for Proposals is available by contacting the City of Boyne City at the address noted above, or by calling (231) 582-0337.
