NOTICE – Register to vote in Charlevoix County

— September 26, 2018

NOTICE
LAST DAY TO REGISTER
NOTICE OF LAST DAY OF REGISTRATION OF ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITY/TOWNSHIP
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN
All electors are hereby given notice that a General Election will be held in the following City/Township on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Electors who wish to vote in the primary must be registered to vote no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. If you are not currently registered to vote or have changed your address in the city or township in which you live you may do so at the following locations listed in this notice.

In Person:
At the city or township clerk’s office where your residence is located or at the office of the Charlevoix County Clerk during normal business hours.
At any of the Secretary of State Branch offices located throughout the state during normal business hours.
At the specified agency for clients receiving services through the Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.
At the military recruitment offices for persons enlisting in the armed forces.
By Mail:
By obtaining and completing a Mail Voter Registration Application and forwarding to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline. Mail voter registration applications may be obtained by contacting any of the following clerks.
NOTE: A person who registers to vote by mail is required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the city/township where they live or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.
Electors who wish to register with the county or city/township clerk are advised to call ahead for the location, days and times.

This election is for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices:
Governor
Lt. Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
United States Senator
1st District Representative in Congress
37th District State Senator
105th District State Representative
State Board of Education
Regent of the University of Michigan
Trustee of Michigan State University
Governor of Wayne State University
Justices of Michigan Supreme Court
4th District Court of Appeals
7th District Probate Court
County Commissioner – Districts 1 through 6
Township Clerk (Bay Township & Hayes Township)
Township Treasurer (Hayes Township & Hudson Township)
Township Trustee (Hayes Township)
Township Supervisor (Norwood Township)
City of Charlevoix, Mayor
City of Charlevoix, Ward 1 Council Member
City of Charlevoix, Ward 2 Council Member
City of Charlevoix, Ward 3 Council Member
Village of Boyne Falls, President
Village of Boyne Falls, Trustees
Char-Em Intermediate School District Board members
Beaver Island School Board members
Boyne City School Board members
Boyne Falls School Board members
Charlevoix School Board members
East Jordan School Board members

And to vote on the following proposal (s): (if any)
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROPOSAL 18-1
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROPOSAL 18-2
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROPOSAL 18-3
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
EMERGENCY SERVICES
RADIO MILLAGE PROPOSAL
Charlevoix Township
Bonds for a new Fire Station
NORWOOD TOWNSHIP
FIRE AND EMS MILLAGE PROPOSAL
WILSON TOWNSHIP
PROPOSAL FOR ROAD MILAGE
WILSON TOWNSHIP
PROPOSAL TO RENEW
FIRE AND AMBULANCE
PETOSKEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL
PETOSKEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the office of the County Clerk or the Township Clerk listed below.
Wendy Simmons, Clerk
Bay Township
05045 Boyne City Rd
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-3594

Lynn M. Sparks, Clerk
Boyne Valley Township
2489 Railroad St
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
231-549-3130

Myron Matz, Clerk
Chandler Township
06912 Matz Rd
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
231-549-2596

Sandra Witherspoon, Clerk
Charlevoix Township
12491 Waller Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-4611

Evelyn N Howell
Evangeline Township
P.O. Box 396
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-7751

Sandy Whiteford, Clerk
Eveline Township
08525 Ferry Rd
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-536-3533

Marlene Golovich, Clerk
Hayes Township
09195 Old 31 N
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-6961

Frank D. Wasylewski
Hudson Township
08755 Huffman Lake Rd
Elmira, MI 49730
231-549-3019

Timothy Matchett, Clerk
Marion Township
01362 Matchett Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-2154

Robin Hissong Berry, Clerk
Melrose Township
04289 M-75 N
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
231-535-2310

Dana J. Pajtas, Clerk
Norwood Township
19759 Lake St
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-675-5901

Carla Martin, Clerk
Peaine Township
36825 Kings Hwy
Beaver Island, MI 49782
231-448-2007

Julie Gillespie, Clerk
St. James Township
37735 Michigan Ave
Beaver Island, MI 49782
231-448-2761

Kimberly Olstrom, Clerk
South Arm Township
02811 S. M-66
East Jordan, MI 4972
231-536-2900

Marilyn Beebe, Clerk
Wilson Township
1701 Fall Park Rd
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-1033

Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer
City of Boyne City
319 N. Lake St
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-6597

Joyce Golding, Clerk
City of Charlevoix
210 State St
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-3250

Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk
City of East Jordan
201 Main St
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-536-3381

Cheryl Potter Browe,
County Clerk
203 Antrim Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-7200

 

