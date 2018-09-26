NOTICE – Register to vote in Charlevoix County

NOTICE

NOTICE OF LAST DAY OF REGISTRATION OF ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITY/TOWNSHIP

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

All electors are hereby given notice that a General Election will be held in the following City/Township on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Electors who wish to vote in the primary must be registered to vote no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. If you are not currently registered to vote or have changed your address in the city or township in which you live you may do so at the following locations listed in this notice.