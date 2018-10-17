In The News
October 18, 2018 - Boyne City Ramblers sports roundup
October 18, 2018 - Michigan’s new laws include snowplow safety, pawnshop rules, pot drinks; Gov. vetoes aircraft tax giveaway
October 17, 2018 - Boyne school board candidate forum coverage
October 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission Oct. 9 highlights
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 10 synopsis
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 5
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 12
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Public Accuracy Test
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Primary Election upcoming
October 16, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
October 16, 2018 - Coast Guard enacts Straits ‘no anchor’ zone
October 16, 2018 - Wonder Woman scarecrow stolen from Boyne business
October 16, 2018 - Birding around Little Traverse Bay
October 16, 2018 - #477 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 17
October 11, 2018 - Boyne City leaf pickups begin soon
October 10, 2018 - Networking event features local food businesses
October 10, 2018 - Michigan SOS urged to educate public on elimination of straight party voting
October 10, 2018 - MDOT seeks input on long-range transportation plan
October 10, 2018 - Boyne forum offers potential housing issue solutions
October 10, 2018 - Charlevoix County Circuit, District, Clerk filings
Home / News / Notices / NOTICE – Public Accuracy Test

NOTICE – Public Accuracy Test

— October 17, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 6, 2018 General Election has been scheduled for all jurisdictions. Please see below for the dates, times, and locations.

Bay Township
October 17, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727

Boyne Valley Township
October 23, 2018 at 4:15pm
2489 Railroad St., Boyne Falls, 49713

Chandler Township
October 29, 2018 at 4:00pm
7620 Chandler Hill Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Charlevoix Township
October 24, 2018 at 10:00am
12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720

Evangeline Township
October 18, 2018 at 2:00pm
319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712

Eveline Township
October 17, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727

Hayes Township
October 23, 2018 at 10:00am
09195 Old U.S. 31 N., Charlevoix, 49720

Hudson Township
October 23, 2018 at 7:00pm
07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730

Marion Township
October 29, 2018 at 7:30pm
03735 Marion Center Rd., Charlevoix, 49720

Melrose Township
October 22, 2018 at 9:00am
04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796

Norwood Township
October 29, 2018 at 3:00pm
19759 Lake St., Charlevoix, 49720

Peaine Township
October 29, 2018 at 11:00am
36825 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, 49782

St. James Township
October 23, 2018 at 1:00pm
37735 Michigan Ave., Beaver Island, 49782

South Arm Township
October 17, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727

Wilson Township
October 25, 2018 at 3:00pm
02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712

Boyne City
October 18, 2018 at 2:00pm
319 North Lake St, Boyne City, 49712

Charlevoix City
October 24, 2018 at 9:00am
210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720

East Jordan City
October 17, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, 49727

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
CHERYL POTTER BROWE
Charlevoix County Clerk

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
0%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
10%
Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
50%
Rain
Friday Night
Rain
90%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  