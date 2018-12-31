NOTICE – Hayes Township Planning Commission hearing on Parks & Rec Plan

The Hayes Township Planning Commission will be holding a special hearing on Thursday January 3, …

The Hayes Township Planning Commission will be holding a special hearing on Thursday January 3, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at the Hayes Township Hall, 09195 Old US 31 N., Charlevoix, MI 49720

The purpose of this hearing is to accept public comments on the draft Hayes Township Parks and Recreation Plan 2019-2024.

AGENDA

o Call to Order

o Pledge of Allegiance

o Review Agenda

o Declaration of Conflict of Interest (if any)

o Open Public Hearing

o Overview of significant updates to Park and Recreation Master Plan

o Accept Public Comments

o Close Public Hearing

o Planning Commission Comments/Discussion

o Adjournment

In order to accommodate everyone please clearly state your name and limit your comments to no more than 3 minutes. Thank you.

Warren Nugent, Hayes Township Clerk

clerk@hayestownshipmi.gov – 547-6961