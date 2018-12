NOTICE – Hayes Board of Review

Public Notice December Board of Review HAYES TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING The Hayes Township Board …

The Hayes Township Board of Review will meet at the Hayes Township Hall, 09195 N Old US 31, Charlevoix on December 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. to correct errors or mutual mistakes of fact, or act on principal residence exemptions. Ron VanZee Hayes Township Supervisor (231) 497-4701.