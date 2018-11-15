NOTICE – Found items— November 15, 2018
Two items left behind at Community Halloween function at Litzenburger Apartments:
• Childs Coat
• Yeti Beverage …
Two items left behind at Community Halloween function at Litzenburger Apartments:
• Childs Coat
• Yeti Beverage cup
If they want to call us and describe the items we would really like for them to get back to their owners.
They can call at 582-6203.
Related Articles
-
-
Boyne Christmas project helping area needyNovember 15, 2018
-
Michigan ranks high in apprenticeships, apprenticesNovember 15, 2018
-
Asperger’s and the holidaysNovember 15, 2018
-
Great Lakes Coast Guard Center of Expertise passes SenateNovember 15, 2018
Self Service Options
Weather Forecast
Past Stories
Categories
- Events (490)
- Featured (1,272)
- Free (1,113)
- Gazette (164)
- News (3,441)
- Notices (126)
- Obits (89)
- Photo Galleries (105)
- Region/State (386)
- Sports (68)