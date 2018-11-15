BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 15, 2018 - Holiday shopping, networking tonight
NOTICE – Found items

— November 15, 2018

Two items left behind at Community Halloween function at Litzenburger Apartments:

• Childs Coat

• Yeti Beverage cup

If they want to call us and describe the items we would really like for them to get back to their owners.
They can call at 582-6203.

