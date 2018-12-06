NOTICE – Estate of Roger Douglas Mayhew

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

FILE NO. 18-012691-DE

Estate of Roger Douglas Mayhew, …

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

FILE NO. 18-012691-DE



Estate of Roger Douglas Mayhew, Date of Birth January 30, 1938

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, Roger Douglas Mayhew, died October 23, 2018

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Esther Whittaker, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

This notice is published on December 05, 2018

Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)

Klevorn & Klevorn

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582­-7911

Esther Whittaker

PO Box 96 Walloon Lake, MI 49796

(231) 838-7060