NOTICE – Estate of Roger Douglas Mayhew— December 6, 2018
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
FILE NO. 18-012691-DE
Estate of Roger Douglas Mayhew, Date of Birth January 30, 1938
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, Roger Douglas Mayhew, died October 23, 2018
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Esther Whittaker, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
This notice is published on December 05, 2018
Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)
Klevorn & Klevorn
215 South Lake Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-7911
Esther Whittaker
PO Box 96 Walloon Lake, MI 49796
(231) 838-7060
