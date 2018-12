NOTICE – Charlevoix Probate Court name change

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE OF HEARING

File No. 18-012699-NC



In the matter of Lillian Marie June-Tisron

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS

TAKE NOTICE:

A hearing will be held on December 19, 2018 at 11:15am at the Charlevoix Probate Court, 301 State St., Charlevoix, MI before Judge Valerie Snyder (P54732) for the following purpose:

To hear the petition to change name filed by Jessica Tisron requesting the name of Lillian Marie June-Tisron be changed to Lillian Marie June Tisron.

Jessica Tisron

PO Box 1014

East Jordan, MI 49727

(231) 590-9397