NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis

SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 26, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 26, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.



Motion approved the agenda as amended to add a resolution for the lighthouse purchase agreement.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Public Hearing -2018/2019 General Fund Budget opened for comments from the floor at 7:00p.m. with no further comments the public hearing closed at 7:01p.m.

Motion approved to rescind Resolution#18-100 Establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District.

Motion approved Resolution #18-101, Maximum Authorized Millage Rates.

Motion approved Resolution #18-102, 2019 General Fund Budget.

Motion approved Resolution #18-103, Cigarette Tax Distribution.

Motion approved Resolution #18-104, Convention Facility Tax Distribution.

Motion approved Resolution #18-105, 2019 Salary Schedule.

Motion approved Resolution #18-106, Subsidiary Fund Budgets.

Motion approved Resolution #18-107, Budget Deficits.

Motion approved Resolution #18-108, Subsidiary Fund Budgets Deficits.

Motion approved Resolution #18-109, Grant Administrator.

Motion approved Resolution #18-110, Finance Department Director.

Motion approved Resolution #18-111, Appoint Fiscal Officer.

Motion approved Resolution #18-112, Create New Fund.

Motion approved Resolution #18-113, Housing Agreement Amendment.

Motion approved Resolution #18-114, CDBG Program Administration Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #18-115, Court Compliance Officer.

Motion approved Resolution #18-116, County Administrator Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #18-117, County Finance Director Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #18-118, County Equalization Director Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #18-119, Beaver Island Congregate Meals.

Motion approved Resolution #18-120, Lighthouse Purchase Agreement.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrative report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:25 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk