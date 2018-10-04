In The News
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis
October 4, 2018 - Stabenow, Peters urge action to improve dental health for Michigan seniors
October 3, 2018 - Line 5 to be shut down, replaced
October 3, 2018 - MI 105th candidate Frugé criticizes failure to enhance pipeline safety
October 3, 2018 - Need help paying for college?
October 3, 2018 - CTAC School of Ballet presents Fall for Dance
October 3, 2018 - City talks reward, millage, poverty exemption
October 2, 2018 - #475 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 3
October 1, 2018 - Michigan lost 143 dairy farms last year
September 30, 2018 - I-75 tree removal improves safety, reduces maintenance
September 30, 2018 - Supreme Court awards $1.2M to Vet Treatment Courts
September 28, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community offerings
September 28, 2018 - Majority back shared cost approach to protect Great Lakes from Asian Carp
September 27, 2018 - Michigan unclaimed property website live Oct. 1
September 27, 2018 - Michigan Senate adopts ‘Buy Nearby Weekend’ resolution
September 27, 2018 - Michigan launches website for sex assault, abuse victims
September 27, 2018 - Charlevoix’s State Rep. wants stronger pipeline safety standards
September 27, 2018 - Boyne Gazette features Charlevoix County senior news
September 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings
Home / News / Notices / NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis

NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis

— October 4, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 26, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 26, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended to add a resolution for the lighthouse purchase agreement.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Public Hearing -2018/2019 General Fund Budget opened for comments from the floor at 7:00p.m. with no further comments the public hearing closed at 7:01p.m.
Motion approved to rescind Resolution#18-100 Establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District.
Motion approved Resolution #18-101, Maximum Authorized Millage Rates.
Motion approved Resolution #18-102, 2019 General Fund Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #18-103, Cigarette Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-104, Convention Facility Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-105, 2019 Salary Schedule.
Motion approved Resolution #18-106, Subsidiary Fund Budgets.
Motion approved Resolution #18-107, Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #18-108, Subsidiary Fund Budgets Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #18-109, Grant Administrator.
Motion approved Resolution #18-110, Finance Department Director.
Motion approved Resolution #18-111, Appoint Fiscal Officer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-112, Create New Fund.
Motion approved Resolution #18-113, Housing Agreement Amendment.
Motion approved Resolution #18-114, CDBG Program Administration Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #18-115, Court Compliance Officer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-116, County Administrator Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-117, County Finance Director Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-118, County Equalization Director Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-119, Beaver Island Congregate Meals.
Motion approved Resolution #18-120, Lighthouse Purchase Agreement.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrative report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:25 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
0%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
0%
Overcast
Friday
Overcast
20%
Rain
Friday Night
Rain
80%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  