NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis— October 4, 2018
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 26, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 26, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as amended to add a resolution for the lighthouse purchase agreement.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Public Hearing -2018/2019 General Fund Budget opened for comments from the floor at 7:00p.m. with no further comments the public hearing closed at 7:01p.m.
Motion approved to rescind Resolution#18-100 Establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District.
Motion approved Resolution #18-101, Maximum Authorized Millage Rates.
Motion approved Resolution #18-102, 2019 General Fund Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #18-103, Cigarette Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-104, Convention Facility Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-105, 2019 Salary Schedule.
Motion approved Resolution #18-106, Subsidiary Fund Budgets.
Motion approved Resolution #18-107, Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #18-108, Subsidiary Fund Budgets Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #18-109, Grant Administrator.
Motion approved Resolution #18-110, Finance Department Director.
Motion approved Resolution #18-111, Appoint Fiscal Officer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-112, Create New Fund.
Motion approved Resolution #18-113, Housing Agreement Amendment.
Motion approved Resolution #18-114, CDBG Program Administration Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #18-115, Court Compliance Officer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-116, County Administrator Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-117, County Finance Director Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-118, County Equalization Director Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-119, Beaver Island Congregate Meals.
Motion approved Resolution #18-120, Lighthouse Purchase Agreement.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrative report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:25 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Public Hearing -2018/2019 General Fund Budget opened for comments from the floor at 7:00p.m. with no further comments the public hearing closed at 7:01p.m.
Motion approved to rescind Resolution#18-100 Establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District.
Motion approved Resolution #18-101, Maximum Authorized Millage Rates.
Motion approved Resolution #18-102, 2019 General Fund Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #18-103, Cigarette Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-104, Convention Facility Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-105, 2019 Salary Schedule.
Motion approved Resolution #18-106, Subsidiary Fund Budgets.
Motion approved Resolution #18-107, Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #18-108, Subsidiary Fund Budgets Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #18-109, Grant Administrator.
Motion approved Resolution #18-110, Finance Department Director.
Motion approved Resolution #18-111, Appoint Fiscal Officer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-112, Create New Fund.
Motion approved Resolution #18-113, Housing Agreement Amendment.
Motion approved Resolution #18-114, CDBG Program Administration Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #18-115, Court Compliance Officer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-116, County Administrator Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-117, County Finance Director Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-118, County Equalization Director Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-119, Beaver Island Congregate Meals.
Motion approved Resolution #18-120, Lighthouse Purchase Agreement.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrative report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:25 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk