NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis— September 20, 2018
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 12, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 12, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-094, Approve County Expenditures.
Frank Shaler thanked the County Board for the trust they put in him over the years.
Motion approved Resolution #18-095, Public Hearing Notice.
Motion approved Resolution #18-096, Elaine Keiser Architect Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-097, Employee Handbook Updated.
Motion approved Resolution #18-098, Kevin McDonough Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-099, Software and Cleaning Equipment for Jail.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrative report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:00 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk
