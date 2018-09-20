In The News
September 20, 2018 - LETTERS – Young people need to vote
September 20, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
September 19, 2018 - Study says Medicaid expansion boosted financial health of low-income Michiganders
September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
Home / News / Notices / NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis

NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis

— September 20, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 12, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 12, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-094, Approve County Expenditures.
Frank Shaler thanked the County Board for the trust they put in him over the years.
Motion approved Resolution #18-095, Public Hearing Notice.
Motion approved Resolution #18-096, Elaine Keiser Architect Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-097, Employee Handbook Updated.
Motion approved Resolution #18-098, Kevin McDonough Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #18-099, Software and Cleaning Equipment for Jail.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrative report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:00 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
60%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
60%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  