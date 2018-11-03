NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 24 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS October 24, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 24, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Nancy Ferguson was excused.



Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-123, Township & City Clerk’s Report 2018 Appointment Report.

Motion approved Resolution #18-124, Agreement for Professional Engineering Services.

Motion approved Resolution #18-125, Memorandum of Understanding.

Kevin Shepard was approved to purchase two additional fleet vehicles.

Board member presented their liaison reports.

Motion adjourned the meeting at 7:35 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk