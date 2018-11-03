BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 24 synopsis

— November 3, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS October 24, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 24, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Nancy Ferguson was excused.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-123, Township & City Clerk’s Report 2018 Appointment Report.
Motion approved Resolution #18-124, Agreement for Professional Engineering Services.
Motion approved Resolution #18-125, Memorandum of Understanding.
Kevin Shepard was approved to purchase two additional fleet vehicles.
Board member presented their liaison reports.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 7:35 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

