NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 10 synopsis

— October 17, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS October 10, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended to add a closed session at the end of the meeting.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-121, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #18-122, Opposing Recreational Use of Marijuana.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
Commissioner Ferguson moved to go into closed session to consider the purchase or lease of real property at 10:00 a.m., seconded by Commissioner Roloff.
The Chairman went back into open session at 10:35 a.m.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:38 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

