NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Nov. 14 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS NOVEMBER 14, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix …

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS NOVEMBER 14, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on November 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused, Shirley Roloff.



Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-126, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #18-127, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved Resolution #18-128, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved Resolution #18-129, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Amy Roberts presented the MSU2017-2018 annual report.

Amy Wieland, COA Director, Presented their annual reports.

Emily Selph, Equalization Director, presented the revised Apportionment report.

Motion approved Resolution #18-130, Oppose Senate Bill 396.

Motion approved Resolution #18-131, Employee Co-Insurance.

Motion approved Resolution #18-132, Resolution to Adopt the Annual Exemption Option as set forth in 2011 Public Act 152, the Publicly Funded Health Insurance Contribution Act.

Kevin Shepard gave his Administrative Report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

Commissioner Evans cancelled the night meeting November 28th.

The Sanitary Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, November 26th at 9:30 am.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:00 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe,

County Clerk