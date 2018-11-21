BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 21, 2018 - Report on financial status of local govs
November 21, 2018 - Boyne Thanksgiving & Christmas kickoff
November 21, 2018 - Cost of a Thanksgiving dinner
November 21, 2018 - Safe holiday cooking reminders
November 21, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Nov. 14 synopsis

NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Nov. 14 synopsis

— November 21, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS NOVEMBER 14, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on November 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused, Shirley Roloff.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-126, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #18-127, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-128, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-129, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Amy Roberts presented the MSU2017-2018 annual report.
Amy Wieland, COA Director, Presented their annual reports.
Emily Selph, Equalization Director, presented the revised Apportionment report.
Motion approved Resolution #18-130, Oppose Senate Bill 396.
Motion approved Resolution #18-131, Employee Co-Insurance.
Motion approved Resolution #18-132, Resolution to Adopt the Annual Exemption Option as set forth in 2011 Public Act 152, the Publicly Funded Health Insurance Contribution Act.
Kevin Shepard gave his Administrative Report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
Commissioner Evans cancelled the night meeting November 28th.
The Sanitary Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, November 26th at 9:30 am.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:00 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe,
County Clerk

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Snow
Wednesday
Chance of Snow
30%
Chance of Snow
Wednesday Night
Chance of Snow
30%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Mostly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  