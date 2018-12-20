NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Dec. 12 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on December 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.



Motion approved to go into closed session to consider the purchase or lease of real estate. Meeting went back into open session at 9:30 a.m.

Motion approved the agenda as amended to add Bob Drave’s withdraw from the County Planning Commission and two resolutions concerning the meal plan on Beaver Island.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-123, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #18-124, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Board acted on various committee appointments.

Motion approved Resolution #18-125, Joel Evans Retirement.

Motion approved Resolution #18-126, Building Safety Service Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #18-127, Light Bulbs.

Motion approved Resolution #18-128, Resolution Opposing House Bill 5752 and 5753.

Motion approved Resolution #18-129, Preservation Association of Beaver Island Lease Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #18-130, Probate Court Petty Cash.

Motion approved Resolution #18-131, Friend of the Court Maximus Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #18-132, Prosecuting Attorney Maximus Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #18-133, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance Broadband Consortium (NLEABC).

Motion approved Resolution #18-134, Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Grant.

Motion approved Resolution #18-135, Remonumentation Grant Application for 2019.

Motion approved Resolution #18-136, Whiting Park Boat Launch.

Motion approved Resolution #18-137, Beaver Island Meal Program.

Motion approved Resolution #18-138, Beaver Island Meal Program.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

Chairman Evans cancelled the night meeting scheduled December 26, 2018.

The Organizational meeting will be held January 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. The Building & Grounds Committee will meet immediately following.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:36 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk