NOTICE – Boyne schools taking bond improvements bids

Boyne City Public Schools

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Boyne City Public Schools requests Bid Proposals for Bid Package …

Boyne City Public Schools

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Boyne City Public Schools requests Bid Proposals for Bid Package 18-100 Boyne City Public Schools 2016 Bond Improvements. Bid Proposals will be received through Building Connected by 2:00 p.m. local time on January 21, 2019.

All Proposals shall be submitted through Building Connected, for instructions on how to submit a bid please follow this link: https://buildingconnected-community.force.com/s/article/How-to-submit-your-bid-directly-through-BuildingConnected

1. Proposals shall be based on the requirements set forth in the Project Manual by Barton Malow Company dated December 27, 2018: the bid set drawings issued by Integrated Design on December 20, 2018 and the specifications manual dated December 20, 2018.

2. Link to the Barton Malow Public Planroom:

https://app.buildingconnected.com/public/55a1292ff1a96708004a19dc

3. Accepted Bidders will be required, as a condition precedent to award of Contract, to furnish in the amount of

100% of the contract price, satisfactory Performance Bond and Payment Bond and Certificates of Insurance as required in the Project Manual.

4. Unless otherwise specifically set forth in Section 00880 of the Project Manual, this Project is subject to state sales and/or use taxes and Bidder is required to include such taxes in its Bid Proposal.

5. Barton Malow Company has been contracted by the Owner in the capacity of Construction Manager for the Project, and as such has the rights and obligations set forth in its contract with the Owner for those services, and shall act as representative of the Owner to the extent required/allowed under its Owner contract.

6. Bid Proposals will be publicly opened January 21, 2019 2:00pm, evaluated by Barton Malow Company, Owner and the Architect, with recommended awards subsequently made by Barton Malow Company and Integrated Design, Inc. The Owner shall not open, consider, or accept a Bid Proposal that is received after the date and time specified for bid submission in this Advertisement for Bids.

7. A pre-bid conference and site visit/tour will be held at Boyne City Public Schools, 321 South Park Street Boyne City, MI 49712 on Monday, January 7, 2018 at 10:00a.m. Pre-bid conference minutes will be distributed to all who are known by Barton Malow Company to have received contract documents, but Barton Malow Company, Architect and Owner will not be responsible for providing information to those not attending the pre-bid conference. Information disclosed in the pre-bid conference minutes will be considered part of the Bidding and

Contract Documents.

8. Bidder’s may, but shall not be obligated to, submit bids electronically via Building Connected. If a Bidder chooses to submit an electronic bid, it assumes any and all risk related to software, connectivity, or any other issues related to the electronic bidding process. It is further recommended, but not required, that any electronic bids be submitted at least two hours before the deadline for bid submission to confirm that the bid has been timely, accurately, and completely received.

9. Bidders will be required to submit with their Bid Proposals a Bid Security by a qualified surety authorized to do business in the state where the Project is located, an OSHA Form 300 for the most recent completed year, their worker’s compensation Experience Modification Rate (EMR) factor, and any other information required in the Instructions to Bidders. Bidders shall not withdraw Bid Proposals for a period of Sixty (60) Days after date for receipt of Bid Proposals.

10. The successful Bidder(s) will be required to enter into an agreement with Owner on the Agreement Form identified in Section 00500 of the Project Manual. The district may elect to award projects individually or as a whole.

11. The right to reject any or all Bid Proposals, either in whole or in part, or to waive any informalities or irregularities therein is reserved by the Owner.

12. All Bid Proposals shall be accompanied by the sworn statement included in Section 00410 of the Project Manual, in accordance with MCL 380.1267, disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner(s) or any employee of the Bidder and any member of the school board or the superintendent of the school district. Bid Proposals that do not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement shall not be accepted.