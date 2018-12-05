NOTICE: Boyne Main Street Board taking applications

Boyne City Main Street Board Member Application

Boyne City Main Street (City of Boyne City Downtown Development Authority) is seeking applications for two board positions.

Upon appointment from the City of Boyne City Commission, the term would start in February 2019 and expire January 2023.

To apply, fill out the Board Member Application at https://bit.ly/2Bz07N7 and return to City Hall, or email to Kelsie King-Duff, BCMS Exective Director at mainstreet@boynecity.com by Friday, December 7 at 4:30 p.m.