BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 5, 2018 - Health Dept. to observe Great American Smokeout
November 5, 2018 - Boyne pays $3.24M for Open Space
November 3, 2018 - Charlevoix Lighthouse Academy seeks full-time and substitute teachers
November 3, 2018 - Nov. 11 deadline to petition for seat on Boyne chamber board
November 3, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City water main breach Oct. 23

NOTICE – Boyne City water main breach Oct. 23

— November 3, 2018

Public Notification

 

On Tuesday October 23rd, 2018 at approximately 3:15 pm a contractor working on a new water main for the city hit a 1 1/2” inch sewer service lead when they were digging a hole on Woodland.

They finished exposing the line and repaired it.

The MDEQ and the Northwest Michigan Health Department were notified and appropriate actions were taken. If you have any questions contact:
Mark Fowler, Superintendent of W/WW at 582-6656.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Monday
Chance of Rain
40%
Rain
Monday Night
Rain
100%
Rain
Tuesday
Rain
100%
Rain
Tuesday Night
Rain
90%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  