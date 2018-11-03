NOTICE – Boyne City water main breach Oct. 23

On Tuesday October 23rd, 2018 at approximately 3:15 pm a contractor working on a …

Public Notification

On Tuesday October 23rd, 2018 at approximately 3:15 pm a contractor working on a new water main for the city hit a 1 1/2” inch sewer service lead when they were digging a hole on Woodland.

They finished exposing the line and repaired it.

The MDEQ and the Northwest Michigan Health Department were notified and appropriate actions were taken. If you have any questions contact:

Mark Fowler, Superintendent of W/WW at 582-6656.