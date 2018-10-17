NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 5

Sewer spill

Public Notification

On Friday October 5th, 2018 at approximately 12:30 pm a contractor boring in …

Sewer spill

Public Notification

On Friday October 5th, 2018 at approximately 12:30 pm a contractor boring in a new water main for the city hit a 1 1/2″ inch sewer lead when they were pulling the boring drill back on Woodland and put a crack in a service lead.

They dug it up and repaired the line. It leaked an estimated 10 to 15 gallons and most of it was in the hole mixed with drilling mud.

It was sucked out of the hole and disposed of.

There was a small area on the surface of about 1 foot by 3 foot that was mixed with drilling mud it was scooped up with the dirt and mud and disposed of.

The MDEQ and the Northwest Michigan Health Department were notified and appropriate actions were taken.

If you have any questions contact – Mark Fowler, Superintendent of W/WW at 582-6656.