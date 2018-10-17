NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 12

Sewer spill

Sewer spill

Public Notification

On Friday October 12th, 2018 at approximately 12:50 pm a sewer line coming out of the strip mall at 500 N. Lake St. backed up and approximately 30 gallons of sewage bubbled up around the manhole cover.

The manhole and sewer line were cleaned out and lime was put down.

The MDEQ and the Northwest Michigan Health Department were notified and appropriate actions were taken.

If you have any questions contact – Mark Fowler, Superintendent of W/WW at 582-6656.