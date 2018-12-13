NOTICE: Boyne City boards need applicants

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOYNE CITY

VOLUNTEERS WANTED

The City of Boyne City is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the following boards:



• Airport Board

(one position available)

• Board of Review

(one position available)

• Historic Commission

(one position available)

• Planning Commission

(one position available)

• Zoning Board of Appeals

(one position available)

If you are a City resident and interested in volunteering for one of these boards, or for further information please contact the City Clerk at 231-582-6597