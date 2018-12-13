BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
December 13, 2018 - Still time to help Boyne Christmas project
December 13, 2018 - NOTICE: Boyne City boards need applicants
December 13, 2018 - Boyne Area Business Briefs
December 13, 2018 - Boyne Police reports Nov. 26 – Dec. 2
December 13, 2018 - Community Mental Health new toll-free number

NOTICE: Boyne City boards need applicants

— December 13, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE
BOYNE CITY
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
The City of Boyne City is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the following boards:

• Airport Board
(one position available)
• Board of Review
(one position available)
• Historic Commission
(one position available)
• Planning Commission
(one position available)
• Zoning Board of Appeals
(one position available)
If you are a City resident and interested in volunteering for one of these boards, or for further information please contact the City Clerk at 231-582-6597

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
20%
Overcast
Thursday Night
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Friday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

December 2018
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  