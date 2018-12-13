NOTICE: Boyne City boards need applicants— December 13, 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE
BOYNE CITY
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
The City of Boyne City is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the following boards:
• Airport Board
(one position available)
• Board of Review
(one position available)
• Historic Commission
(one position available)
• Planning Commission
(one position available)
• Zoning Board of Appeals
(one position available)
If you are a City resident and interested in volunteering for one of these boards, or for further information please contact the City Clerk at 231-582-6597
(one position available)
• Board of Review
(one position available)
• Historic Commission
(one position available)
• Planning Commission
(one position available)
• Zoning Board of Appeals
(one position available)
If you are a City resident and interested in volunteering for one of these boards, or for further information please contact the City Clerk at 231-582-6597