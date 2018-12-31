NOTICE – Boyne cemetery maintenance bids

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

BID REQUEST

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne …

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for contractual work for:

CEMETERY MAINTENANCE



Specifications for work to be performed with proposal sheet may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk/Treasurer or by calling (231) 582-0334. All bids must be received no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at which time bids shall be publicly opened and read. Bids shall be contained in a sealed envelope identified as Cemetery Maintenance Bid. Bids may be mailed or delivered to City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities as deemed to be in the best interest of the City.

Cindy Grice,

City Clerk/Treasurer