BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
December 31, 2018 - Fatal plane crash on Beaver Island
December 31, 2018 - Top stories of 2018
December 31, 2018 - Boyne Mountain 70th celebration
December 31, 2018 - NOTICE – Hayes Township Planning Commission hearing on Parks & Rec Plan
December 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings

NOTICE – Boyne cemetery maintenance bids

— December 31, 2018

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
BID REQUEST
Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for contractual work for:
CEMETERY MAINTENANCE

Specifications for work to be performed with proposal sheet may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk/Treasurer or by calling (231) 582-0334. All bids must be received no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at which time bids shall be publicly opened and read. Bids shall be contained in a sealed envelope identified as Cemetery Maintenance Bid. Bids may be mailed or delivered to City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities as deemed to be in the best interest of the City.
Cindy Grice,
City Clerk/Treasurer

