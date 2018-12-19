Northern Michigan singers, dancers – auditions Jan. 11-12

It’s A Time to Shine—find your place on the stage or sit back, relax, and …

On Feb. 9, 2019, Voices Without Borders will showcase the area’s amazing talent when A Time to Shine brightens the stage at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts!

From choral music to rock, Broadway to Beethoven, poetry to comedy, ballet to modern dance, solos to large ensembles, Northern Michigan’s best will take center stage.

Auditions are open to entertainers of all ages.

Performances must be family-friendly and should not exceed 4 minutes in length.

Live auditions will take place in Petoskey and Cheboygan on January 11 and 12, 2019 (locations and times to follow).

Audition videos may also be uploaded to YouTube and the private link and contact information e-mailed to vwbchoir@gmail.com by January 12, 2019.

Winners will be notified by January 15, 2019. Those selected for the Saturday, Feb. 9 show must be available for a 2 p.m. dressrehearsal on Feb. 9, as well as the evening performance.

The Great Lakes Center for the Arts is a new, state-of-the-art, 527-seat venue in Bay Harbor which opened in July 2018. With exceptional theatrical technology and acoustics, and a gorgeous theater and stage, the Center is an outstanding space for performers as well as the audience.

Tickets for the event will be available at www.greatlakescfa.org.

The evening will include live and silent auctions and fun for all. Stay tuned for more information on the Little Traverse Youth Choir’s Facebook page or www.littletraverseyouthchoir.org.

To donate items for the auction, please call (231) 818-0135 or

email: vwbchoir@gmail.com.

Proceeds from A Time to Shine will help Voices Without Borders fund the mission for the 2018-19 Little Traverse Youth & Treble Choirs and the 2019 Children of the World in Harmony Festival.