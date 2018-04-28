Northern Michigan roller derby kicks off in Kalkaska between Small Town Outlaws, Toxic Cherries

On Saturday May 5, at the Kaliseum in Kalkaska, The Small Town Outlaws will be …

On Saturday May 5, at the Kaliseum in Kalkaska, The Small Town Outlaws will be kicking off their 2018 home season by taking the track against the Traverse City Toxic Cherries.

This hard-hitting, action packed event is fun for the entire family.

The last time these two teams met was in 2016, and the rivalry continues.

Before the game, the community is welcome to stop by for a Cinco de Mayo party from 4-6 p.m. for beer on tap, tacos, chips and salsa and more for sale at the Kaliseum Kafe.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

The action begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Student pricing is $8 with valid student ID.

Children 10 and under are free.