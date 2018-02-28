Northern Michigan business news briefs

Upcoming local business events include a regional networking event, the NLEA Luncheon, the latest on internet service coming to rural Charlevoix County, and the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Business After Hours event.

Upcoming local business events include a regional networking event, the NLEA Luncheon, the latest on internet service coming to rural Charlevoix County, a science and tech event sponsored by Networks Northwest, and the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Business After Hours event.

Regional biz events

• The three Chambers of Commerce in Charlevoix County will hold their “Swing Into Summer” Regional Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 at Antrim Dells in Ellsworth. For the past 20 years, the Boyne, East Jordan and Charlevoix Area Chambers of Commerce have teamed up to host this joint Business After Hours to provide networking opportunities for the entire county. Antrim Dells is located at 12352 Antrim Drive in Ellsworth.

Reserve tickets for

NLEA Luncheon

Northern Lakes Economic Alliance (NLEA) is gearing up for the 2018 Annual Luncheon. Be part of the largest gathering of local and state government officials, community and business leaders, area entrepreneurs, chamber members, educational leaders and everyone involved in the economic vitality of our region for networking and celebration. This year the event will be held Friday, May 11 at Boyne Mountain Resort from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are $25, and $250 for a table of 10. Receive special Early Bird Rates if you purchase tickets now through April 11: $20 for individual tickets and $200 for a table of 10.

Reserve your ticket or table today at www.northernlakes.net. More info at 582-6482.

Nearly 40,000 rural MI

homes & biz could get

high-speed IT

Nearly 40,000 rural homes and businesses in Michigan that are currently un-served by high-speed Internet service could get connectivity in the near future.

Those eligible in Northern Michigan include:

Charlevoix 107

Cheboygan 384

Emmet 107

Grand Traverse 162

Mackinac 161

These homes and businesses are in unserved areas of Michigan eligible for financial support from the next phase of FCC’s Connect America Fund (CAF), which helps offset the high cost of extending broadband service into rural areas.

The FCC will be distributing these funds through an innovative “reverse auction,” which is scheduled to launch on July 24.

Lynda’s Real Estate

and Family Fare

host Biz After Hours

You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early at the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. The monthly event is hosted by Lynda’s Real Estate Service at 27 S. Lake St., and will be cosponsored by Family Fare Supermarket. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, food, drink, and business networking.

Gutter Car Derby

Newton’s Road is a program of Networks Northwest, operating in partnership with area businesses and schools, dedicated to promoting STEM education for K-12 students in Northwest Lower Michigan. Creative students and 3D printing will come together at a unique car race from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday March 17 at Traverse City East Middle School, 1776 North Three Mile Road.

Students from throughout Northwest Lower Michigan will race their cars against their peers and showcase their design process and troubleshooting and problem-solving skills to volunteer judges.

Each of the cars is required to be 100 percent student designed. Prizes will be awarded for best design, fastest car, and longest distance. Elementary school students will race in the morning, middle and high school students will race in the afternoon.

If your student is interested in participating in the event please visit our website at 3dprinting.tbaisd.org. The registration deadline is March 2 at 5:00 p.m.